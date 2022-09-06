Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security

Although school already started weeks ago in many parts of Texas, officials pushed back the first day of class in Uvalde after a summer of unfathomable heartache, anger and revelations of widespread failures by law enforcement who allowed an 18-year-old gunman to fire inside the adjoining classrooms for more than 70 minutes.

Despite the extra time, Uvalde school officials said several enhanced security measures remain incomplete, including installing additional cameras and new locks.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has committed to putting nearly three dozen state troopers on Uvalde campuses — but that is of no comfort to some families since there were more than 90 state troopers on scene during the attack.

More than 100 families in Uvalde signed up for virtual school, while others pulled their kids out of the district and enrolled them in private schools. One teacher who was shot in the abdomen and survived, Elsa Avila, will not be greetings students for the first time in 30 years because she is still recovering.

A damning report by a Texas House committee found that nearly 400 officers in all rushed to Robb Elementary after the shooting but hesitated for more than hour to confront the shooter. Body camera and surveillance footage showed heavily armed officers, some holding bulletproof shields, stacked in the hallway but not advancing to the classroom.

Steve McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the response “an abject failure."

Last month, the Uvalde school board fired district police Chief Pete Arredondo, who McCraw and the House report accused of failing to take control of the scene and wasting time by looking for a key for a classroom door that was likely unlocked. The firing has not quieted demands for others to face punishment. One other officer — Uvalde Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief that day — has been placed on administrative leave.

___

For more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting.