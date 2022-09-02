VA plans limited abortion access to vets, despite state bans

The VA said abortion services will be offered in those limited situations immediately once a document that outlines the change is published in the Federal Register. It was not clear when the document, which was submitted to the register on Thursday, would be published and a message left with the VA on Friday evening was not immediately returned.

“VA is taking this action because it has determined that providing access to abortion-related medical services is needed to protect the lives and health of veterans,” the document, which is called an interim final rule, says. “As abortion bans come into force across the country, veterans in many States are no longer assured access to abortion services in their communities, even when those services are needed.”