Vaccine rollout eases pressure on Bank of England to act

“With the vaccine rollout going well, and cases now falling rapidly, there is a good chance that the economy will record a rapid bounce in activity through the middle of the year,” said James Smith, an economist at ING. “That in turn reduces the pressure to inject additional stimulus.”

Alongside its policy decisions, the bank will be publishing its updated economic forecasts, which will take account of a number of factors that weren't clear at the time of the previous predictions in November. In addition to the bank's view on the the vaccine rollout, there will be interest on how the recently agreed trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union will affect the British economy.

It's clear that businesses are facing difficulties related to the new economic arrangements with the EU. Though the trade deal, which came into force at the start of the year, means there are no tariffs on goods exported or quotas on the amount sold, businesses are facing additional costs related to more form-filling and customs checks.