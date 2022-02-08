Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter

Pfizer books the vast majority of revenue from Comirnaty and splits profit, as well as the cost to make and distribute the vaccine, with development partner BioNTech.

Late in the fourth quarter, Pfizer also debuted Paxlovid, the first pill treatment to fight COVID-19. The new drug only generated $76 million in U.S. sales after receiving regulatory approval shortly before Christmas.

But analysts and Pfizer expect it to bring in about $22 billion in sales this year, according to FactSet.

Outside Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Pfizer products include several cancer treatments, other vaccines and internal medicine drugs like Eliquis, for preventing blood clots and strokes.

Overall, Pfizer reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 for the fourth quarter on $23.84 billion in revenue.

Analysts expected earnings of 87 cents per share on $24.16 billion in sales for the fourth quarter.