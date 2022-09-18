Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's

Dermis Garcia had a two RBI double in the sixth, but the Athletics couldn’t get much else going on offensively as they lost for the fourth time in six games. They didn’t get a hit until Shea Langeliers singled with one out in the fifth, but Valdez sat down the next two batters.

Nick Allen and Tony Kemp hit consecutive singles to start the sixth before Garcia’s double scored them both to cut the lead to 7-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Ramón Laureano was placed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. INF Jordan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his spot on the roster. Diaz made his major league debut and got his first hit on a single with one out in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Athletics: JP Sears (2-2, 5.13 ERA) starts for Oakland in a three-game series against Seattle. The Mariners haven’t announced their rotation for the series.

Astros: Houston’s Luis Garcia (12-8, 4.04) opposes Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.77) in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.

