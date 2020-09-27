Valentino closes Milan Fashion Week with lush live show

VALENTINO’S PICCOLI MAKES MILAN FASHION PREMIERE

The silver lining of the virus-induced travel difficulties that kept many people from traveling to Milan Fashion Week from abroad: They also kept Rome-based Valentino from making the trans-alpine trip to the fashion house’s usual show venue in Paris.

For his first-ever Milan show, creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli chose a disused foundry as the backdrop for the lush, romantic collection in the fashion language of lattice and lace; floral detailing and bold prints; ruffles and fringe. But there also was an urban edge, in mini-hemlines and studded detailing.

A sparse 200 guests were spread out on cubes in an industrial space softened by floral arrangements. The British singer Labrinth sang hauntingly in the background.

“The simplification and the quest for new meaning guides the selection of the pieces,” the house said in notes.

Chiffon blouses were worked up into ruffles that envelop the wearer like a rose, worn with slightly distressed jeans. A mini-tunic over short shorts had an edgy urban feel, paired with studded, pointy flats. Longer dresses had lattice work providing just flashes of skin. Sleeves cascading into fringes gave drama to body hugging dresses. The finale, as ordained by the name Valentino, included a rich collection of flowing chiffon dresses in eye-popping monochromes, saving red for last.

All of the key elements, florals, lace, lattice, also were reinterpreted also for men: a floral hoodie, a lace short and top set, a ruffle-front shirt over shorts.

In Milan, “the signs and codes of Valentino today are being re-signified,” the house said in press notes.

AQULINAO AND RIMONDI GIVE RUNWAY PREMIER TO NEW FASHION VENTURE

Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi’s latest fashion venture is focused on youthful women, offering fun and flirty silhouettes exclusively in cotton and optimistically bright in color.

The designers, who spent eight years at Max Mara, followed by two heady years as head stylists at Gianfranco Ferre, launched their own brand Aquilano-Rimondi in 2008. The pair said they are taking a moment to rethink the direction of their main label, known for its heavily detailed and ornate designs at the upper range of luxury, while focusing on SHI.RT, launched last year as a more accessible luxury brand.

The formula of easy-to-wear fashion elements with more affordable sustainable cotton has found success even in the pandemic, selling out in some locations post-lockdown, Aquilano said backstage.

“Unfortunately, I am not religious. But the pope, in this moment, is the only person who is speaking in a logical way. We need to be united to help each other, or this thing will destroy all of us,” Aquilano said backstage.

For this collection, the designers united with suppliers in their home region of Emilia Romagna to come up with the bold clash of prints that they worked up into silhouettes of ruffles, ranging from dramatic to pretty, with embellishments limited to occasional beaded fringe.

British singer Mika poses for photographers as he arrives to attend Valentino women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show , in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A young model shows a creation by fashion student Nora Bourelly on a street outside Valentino women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show location, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Fashion student Nora Bourelly shows her creation outside Valentino women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show location, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A young model wears a creation by fashion student Nora Bourelly on a street outside Valentino women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show location, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Young models wear creations by fashion student Nora Bourelly on a street outside Valentino women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show location, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Fashion student Nora Bourelly shows her creation outside Valentino women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show location, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Models wear creations part of the Shi.RT women's Spring-Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A model gets ready in the backstage prior to the start of the Shi.RT women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Models wear creations part of the Shi.RT women's Spring-Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A model wears a creation part of the Shi.RT women's Spring-Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A model gets her make-up done in the backstage prior to the start of the Shi.RT women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Models get ready in the backstage prior to the start of the Shi.RT women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A model gets her make-up done in the backstage prior to the start of the Shi.RT women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A model gets her make-up done in the backstage prior to the start of the Shi.RT women's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno