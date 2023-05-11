BreakingNews
High-profile case of Beavercreek Lyft driver killed during robbery: What to know, and what happens next?
X

Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan; driver injured

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
38 minutes ago
A van that was transporting oxygen tanks has exploded in the center of the Italian city of Milan

MILAN (AP) — A van that was transporting oxygen tanks to a nearby medical facility exploded in the center of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a school and residential apartment buildings. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana, where flames scorched nearby cars and motorcycles and exploded windows in adjacent buildings, including the school. Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control.

The driver of the van suffered an injury to his hand when he tried to douse the flames, firefighter Carlo Cardinali told reporters at the scene. The driver was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital.

It wasn't immediately known what sparked the explosion, but Cardinali said the rapid spread of the flames was due to the quantity of explosive material on board. Law enforcement was investigating.

About 200-300 children at an elementary, middle school and day care complex were evacuated without incident, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told Sky TG24.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it...
2
Official: Explosion at residential building in Germany injures 12 first...
3
With ex-PM Imran Khan in custody, Pakistan cracks down on his...
4
‘Now or never’: Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration
5
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top