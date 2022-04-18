Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Civil rights leaders, community activists, and others who were angry about what they saw as a lenient sentence had called for federal prosecutors to charge Van Dyke again.

None of McDonald’s relatives were immediately available to comment Monday, but shortly after the news broke that Van Dyke was going to be released in February, some of them had demanded a federal investigation and the pursuit of federal charges.

But McDonald’s great-uncle, the Rev. Marvin Hunter, said that while he thought Van Dyke should have received a much longer sentence, he did not want to see Van Dyke charged in federal court.

“If you set this precedent of reconvicting people because you don’t think he got enough time, then hundreds of thousands of Black men in Illinois alone could be harmed,” Hunter said at the time. “They will use this case as a way to keep them incarcerated. This is a back door to perpetuate slavery. We should be very careful of this kind of precedent.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office statement Monday suggested another prosecution would not satisfy critics and that even if Van Dyke were convicted again, a federal judge would consider factors such as the time he has already served and his good conduct behind bars that led to his early release.

“Given these factors, there is a significant prospect that a second prosecution would diminish the important results already achieved," it reads.

The office of U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. also pointed out that not only will Van Dyke never be a police officer again, his arrest and conviction — he was the first Chicago police officer in half a century to be convicted for an on-duty shooting — led to a host of reforms.

Today, for example, video of police shootings must be released within 60 days; Chicago fought for months to prevent the release of police video showing McDonald's killing before a judge ordered the city to make it publicly available.

Also, Van Dyke's name was not made public until he was charged in McDonald's death more than a year after the shooting. Today, while police still do not release an officer's name who hasn't been charged, the agency that reviews those shooting does.

