Van Zweden to end NY Philharmonic tenure with Mahler's 2nd

Van Zweden succeeded Alan Gilbert as music director in the 2018-19 season and announced in September 2021 that the 2023-24 season will be his last. Gustavo Dudamel will take over but will not start until 2026-27.

The 62-year-old van Zweden will be joined by soprano Hanna-Elisabeth Müller and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova for Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony.