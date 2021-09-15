Van Zweden to leave New York Philharmonic after 2023-24

Regular performances resume Friday night at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall with van Zweden conducting the orchestra and pianist Daniil Trifonov in Anna Clyne’s “Within Her Arms,” Copland’s “Quiet City,” George Walker’s “Antifonys for Chamber Orchestra” and Beethoven’s piano concerto No. 4. The orchestra is away from its home, David Geffen, which us undergoing a renovation scheduled for completion in autumn 2022.

Van Zweden’s contract had been set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, and he extended it for one year. He plans to return as a guest conductor.

“The pandemic has changed all our worlds, so I recognize and respect the very personal decision Jaap has made about his future,” Philharmonic President Deborah Borda wrote in her letter to the orchestra. She said his additional season “provides us the time and space to run a search process that is thoughtful and elegant.”

Van Zweden was chief conductor of the Orkest van het Oosten (Orchestra of the East) from 1996-2000, the Residentie Orchestra from 2000-05 and the Radio Filharmonisch Orkest from 2005-12, all in the Netherlands; of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra in Belgium from 2008-11; and music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra from 2008-18. He has been music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra since 2012, a tenure currently scheduled to run until 2024.