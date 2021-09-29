Vandersloot leads Sky to 101-95 double OT win over Sun

Both teams had chances to end the game before the second OT. DeWanna Bonner missed an off-balance shot at the end of regulation.

With the game tied at 91 in the first OT, the Sky dribbled the clock down before Brionna Jones stole the ball. Connecticut couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer, sending it to the second extra session.

The Sun, who won the last 14 games of the regular season, got off to a slow start in their first game since Sept. 19. They trailed by 11 but scored 10 of the final 12 points to trail 24-21 after one quarter.

Connecticut kept its roll going in the second and led 44-40 before Diamond DeShields scored the final seven points of the half for Chicago to give the Sky a 47-46 lead at the break.

Neither team could get much separation in the third quarter and the Sky led by three heading into the final period.

REPRESENTATION MATTERS

Coach Curt Miller was proud that he could continue to be a role model as the only openly gay man to coach in the WNBA,

"It’s part of what my legacy will be. I want to be visible,” said Miller, who was honored as the league's Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. “I want to represent the next wave of gay male coaches that now have someone to look at that you can thrive and be successful and no one can tell you otherwise.”

Miller admitted earlier in his career he was more focused on being a successful coach then helping to be a trailblazer.

“I didn't want to be the gay coach," he said. "I wasted some years to be a role model to the next generation of young gay men that are struggling,”

TIP-INS:

Chicago won two of the three matchups during the regular season, but the Sun were missing Jonquel Jones for all three games. ... Chicago advanced to the semifinals by beating Dallas at home before upsetting third-seed Minnesota on the road.

UP NEXT:

Game 2 is Thursday in Connecticut before the series shifts to Chicago for potentially the next two games.

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas commits a turnover under pressure from Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot during a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper drives to the basket as Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner defends defends during a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones pressures Chicago Sky center Azura Stevens during a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas puts up a shot as Chicago Sky Candace Parker defends during a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.