Vanessa Bryant still perseveres after Kobe, Gigi's death

Vanessa Bryant said her devotion to her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri have been a saving grace.

“My girls help me smile through the pain,” she said. “They give me strength.”

On the magazine cover, Vanessa Bryant sports a Lakers jacket with Kobe's No. 24 on the right sleeve.

Vanessa Bryant said she wants to honor her husband and daughter’s legacy by creating opportunities for young female athletes.

She has since taken charge of creative projects left unfinished at Granity Studios, the late NBA star’s multimedia company she now helms. She recently relaunched Kobe’s charitable non-profit as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — a nod to the father-daughter duo — to help empower young girls and provide equal opportunities to underserved athletes.

Bryant felt compelled to follow through on the vision her husband long championed.