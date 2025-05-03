VanVleet leads Rockets back from 3-1 deficit and into deciding Game 7 against Warriors

After making just 6 of 29 3-pointers in the first three games of the series, VanVleet has gone 18 for 27 in the last three. He's led the Rockets in scoring three times this postseason after doing so just eight times in the entire regular season.

The 31-year-old had his best game yet Friday night, scoring 29 points with eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Houston to the 115-107 victory to extend the series once again.

VanVleet, who helped the Raptors beat the Warriors for the title in 2019, is ready for the challenge of Game 7.

“It’s going to take everybody. It’s not really just about me,” he said. “As a guy that’s been there, we have enough to get it done, it’s just a matter of can we play at a high enough level all at the same time? We’ve been able to do that over the last couple games, but we’ve got to stay focused and do it one more time.”

For most of the Rockets, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2020, this will be their first Game 7. Things are very different for the Warriors, who have loads of experience in such contests.

Seven Warriors have played in a Game 7, led by Curry and Draymond Green, who have been in five apiece. Curry has averaged 32.6 points in those games, highlighted by a 50-point outing to down Sacramento in 2023.

Curry said things change when you get into elimination games in the playoffs.

“It’s not just the points on the board, it’s the feeling, it’s the vibe, morale, momentum,” he said. “You got to dig deep to win these type of games. Thankfully we have another opportunity to go do it. We’re very confident that we can go do it.”

The Warriors are playing their fifth Game 7 since 2015 and have gone 3-1 in the previous four. It's the fifth time they're playing Houston in the postseason and have won each of the first four meetings.

One of those series wins came in a Game 7 in Houston when Curry had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the 101-92 victory in 2018 that sent Golden State to its fourth straight NBA Finals.

Houston missed 27 straight 3-pointers in that game in an epic collapse that still haunts Rockets fans, though no player on the current roster was part of that team.

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

When/Where to Watch: Game 7, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Series: Tied 3-3

BetMGM Sportsbook: Rockets by 2.5.

What to Know: The Rockets have a chance to become the 14th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Houston has done it twice, most recently in the 2015 conference semifinals against the Clippers. The Warriors were on the wrong end of such a comeback, losing the 2016 NBA Finals to LeBron James and Cleveland after having a 3-1 advantage. … Steven Adams has been a wild card in this series for the Rockets as coach Ime Udoka has employed his double big lineup with Alperen Sengun. Adams, who averaged just 13.7 minutes a game during the regular season, played 31 minutes in Game 6 to help Houston win. He had a season-high 17 points in his most minutes since 2023 as Golden State coach Steve Kerr employed the Hack-a-Shaq tactic of fouling him to slow down the Rockets. Adams, a career 53% free-throw shooter, was 9 of 16 from the line Friday night. He leads the Rockets with 21 offensive rebounds and eight blocks in this series. … Green was miffed that the Rockets seemed to come up with most loose balls in Game 6. He was asked why he thinks that was the case. “It can be due to whatever,” he said. “The reality is the person who wants the ball more will get it. Right now, seems like they want it more.” … Kerr is looking for his team to focus on ball security after Golden State has averaged 15 turnovers in its three losses in the series. “We’re in a rush,” he said. “We got to slow down a little bit.”

