Vasilevskiy 12-0 against Detroit, Lightning beat Wings 2-1

Erne, a second-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2013, scored his second this season against the Lightning, battling with Colton down low to find a loose puck and tuck it around a sprawling Vasilevskiy 4:00 into the third period.

ROSS THE ROOKIE

Tampa Bay rookie C Colton got his fourth goal of the season in his 11th career game. Colton made his NHL debut against Carolina on Feb. 24, scoring on his second shift. Twice, including Saturday, Colton has opened the scoring. His other two goals came in the third period, one a winner against Chicago on March 18, the other, on Tuesday, tying a game. Colton also converted his only shootout attempt in Dallas on March 16.

DOING THE TAXI SHUFFLE

Detroit made a handful of roster moves prior to the game that involved four players. Evgeny Svechnikov, who cleared waivers on Saturday, was assigned to the team’s taxi squad. Valtteri Filppula, Givani Smith, Frans Nielsen and Michael Rasmussen were all activated off the taxi squad and in the lineup against Tampa Bay. For Filppula it was his first game since Feb. 28.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

