Vasilevskiy makes 33 saves as Lightning beat Panthers 5-1 to cut Florida's series lead to 2-1

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning came back to beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning came back to beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 Saturday to cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.

Tampa Bay's offense came alive, with goals from Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, Nick Paul and Luke Glendening. Anthony Cirelli added an empty-netter with five minutes left, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

The Lightning will try to even things up in Game 4 on Monday at Sunrise. The Panthers, however, are 5-0 after taking a 2-0 lead in a playoff series.

Paul gave the Lightning their first lead of the series when he slipped a shot just inside the pad of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period. Guentzel made it a two-goal lead just 21 seconds into the third before the Lightning pulled away later in the period.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers, his third of the series. Bobrovsky finished with 17 saves.

Vasilevskiy had given up seven goals in the first two games but was huge on Saturday. He bounced back from an early Panthers punch and withstood a flurry of Florida shots in the second and third.

Tkachuk, who scored twice in the opener, got on the board 2:43 into the game when he tapped a feed from Sam Bennett past Vasilevskiy, giving the star his 20th playoff goal with the Panthers. The Lightning responded when Guentzel's shot bounced off Point and past Bobrovsky later in the first to give the NHL's highest-scoring team in the regular season its first goal in nearly five periods.

The Lightning were playing without forward Brandon Hagel, who was suspended for the game after a hard hit on Aleksander Barkov that knocked the Florida captain out of the final 10 minutes of Game 3. Barkov played on Saturday, along with Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who returned from a 20-game suspension for violating the NHL and NHL Players' Association's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser (90) checks Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) into the boards during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) scores past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) shoots against Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) and center Jake Guentzel (59) react to scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper reacts against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Officials try to separate the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers as they scuffle during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Officials try to separate the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers as scuffle during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

