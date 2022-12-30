Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass

Benedict chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican, where he is being tended to by a team of doctors and his longtime papal family: his secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, and a few consecrated women who tend to the household.

Later Friday, the cardinal vicar of Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, was to celebrate a special Mass in Benedict's honor at St. John Lateran basilica, technically Benedict's onetime cathedral in his capacity as bishop of Rome.

According to the liturgical booklet released by De Donatis' office, the Mass opens and closes with special prayers for the retired pontiff.

One of the opening prayers reads in part: “May the Lord support and console him with his presence in this last stretch of his pilgrimage, so that he may be a witness to Christ who is victorious even in suffering, continuing to offer himself for the good of the Church."

Benedict has indicated that when he dies, he would like to be buried in the crypt in the grotto underneath St. Peter's Basilica once occupied by the tomb of St. John Paul II, which was moved upstairs into the main basilica in recent years.