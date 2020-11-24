Vatican butler convicted in Benedict XVI leaks case dies

He was convicted of aggravated theft by a Vatican tribunal and served a few months of his 18-month sentence in the Vatican police barracks before Benedict pardoned him at Christmas 2012.

The Gabriele scandal was believed to have played at least a small part in Benedict's eventual decision to resign as pope two months later. In its obituary notice Tuesday, Vatican News noted that Gabriele had been a member of the Pontifical Family, the small, tight-knit circle of people who surround the pope, and his betrayal was sorely felt.

After he was freed, Gabriele went to work for the Vatican’s pediatric hospital.

He is survived by a wife and three children.