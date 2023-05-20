Vatican: Pope Francis tasks cardinal with mission aimed at paving 'paths to peace' in Ukraine

"I can confirm that Pope Francis has tasked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Bishops Conference, with conducting a mission, in agreement with the (Vatican) Secretariat of State, that would contribute to easing the tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never given up by the Holy Father, that this can launch paths of peace,'' Bruni said.

"The timings of such a mission, and its ways, are currently under study,'' the spokesman said.

Earlier in the week, an Italian website that focuses on Vatican issues indicated that the pope had tapped personal envoys to talk to both Zelenskyy and Putin in hopes of brokering a cease-fire.

The brief statement Saturday evening by the Vatican made no mention of Russia.

Francis has repeatedly denounced the war, warned against a buildup of weapons in the conflict and prayed for the suffering Ukrainian people. He generally has shied away, in his many comments on the war, from blaming Putin.

The pontiff has said he would go to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, if the pilgrimage would help bring peace, but said that could happen only if he could also visit Moscow.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP