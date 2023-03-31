Vatican: Pope spends 2nd night 'serenely' in hospital

Due to a chronic knee problem, Francis had already largely stopped celebrating Mass at major Catholic Church holy days but had continued to preside at the ceremonies and deliver homilies.

The Vatican hasn't said when Francis would be released from the hospital. But in a statement late Thursday, it said that based on how Francis' recovery was going, “he could be discharged in the next days.”

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said Friday that Francis might be discharged Saturday and would thus be able to preside over — but not celebrate — Holy Week ceremonies.

“On the basis of the information I have, he'll leave Gemelli tomorrow, so he'll be able to preside over all the Holy Week rituals,” Italian news agency Adnkronos quoted the cardinal as saying.

Re, who at age 89 is dean of the College of Cardinals, did not say if his information came from the Vatican or the hospital.

Whether doctors clear Francis to preside over or even attend the many Holy Week observances was unclear. The appointments include a stamina-taxing late night Way of the Cross procession marked by prayers on Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome and Easter Mass on April 9, which is traditionally followed by a long papal speech delivered from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

During Wednesday's hour-long public audience, Francis at times appeared visibly in pain when he moved about and was helped by aides.

