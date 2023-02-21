X
Vegas authorities investigating UNLV football player death

Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player after he was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment on Monday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player from Chicago who was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment, officials said Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler's death was pending following his death on Monday. Medical examiner blood toxicology test results can take several weeks.

Las Vegas police Officer Robert Wicks said an investigation of Keeler's unexpected death remained open pending coroner and detective findings. Wicks said the call was initially handled as a medical call.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom announced Keeler's death on Monday, saying that since the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman arrived by transfer from Rutgers University, he stood out to coaches as "an incredible person, student and teammate."

Keeler played in seven games as a redshirt freshman last season, and he made the academic All-Mountain West team with a 3.8 grade-point average, Odom said.

UNLV was waiting for more information about Keeler's death, Rebels football spokesman Mark Wallington said. A memorial service was not immediately scheduled.

