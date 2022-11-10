Vegas elections chief: Counting going 'as quickly as we can'

“We absolutely knew all along it would be a tight race. All my races have been very, very close. The last time we waited days and days too," Lee told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Gloria said about 200 workers are processing ballots in Clark County and would work through at least Saturday — “Sunday we will be in here if we still have to.”

He said his office has “been as transparent as we possibly can” be in letting the public view ballot-counting, giving tours to the media and having counters operate in front of glass panels.

“People are able to stand there and see every single step of the process," he said. "We’ve got staff there that’s also available to answer any questions that they may have moving from step A all the way to step Z.”

Gloria also said there are security measures in place to protect workers, but he declined to detail them.

Ballots are still arriving by mail, and county election clerks statewide will count mail ballots that are received until Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day, according to state law. Officials have until Nov. 17 to finish the count and submit a report to the Nevada secretary of state’s office.

Voters have until the close of business Monday to “cure” any ballots in which the signature on the ballot envelope doesn’t appear to match the voter’s signature on file. Another 5,555 provisional ballots will also be reviewed starting next week.

