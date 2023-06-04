Vegas goalie Adin Hill makes highlight-reel stick save in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender reached back and extended his stick to keep Florida's Nick Cousin from scoring. Hill got his blade in front of the puck just in time early in the second period to keep the score tied.

The save by the journeyman goalie-turned-starter was reminiscent of the stop made by Washington’s Braden Holtby in Game 2 of the 2018 final in Vegas. It became known as “the save” in Capitals lore after they won the Cup for the first time in franchise history.