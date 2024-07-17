Venezuela arrests security chief for opposition leader days ahead of presidential vote

Machado was banned from running against Maduro after winning an opposition-organized primary last year. She is instead crisscrossing the country with a hand selected stand-in candidate, Edmundo González, a retired diplomat previously unknown to Venezuelans.

"Ávila has traveled with me around the country and risked his life to defend me,” Machado wrote on X. “I'm sending an alert to the entire world about the increasing repression by Maduro against our campaign workers.”

There was no immediate comment from Maduro's government about the arrest.

Machado said that at least eight people connected to the opposition campaign have been detained in recent days in four states across the country, including the owner of a sound truck Machado and González hired during a recent rally in the central city of Valencia.

