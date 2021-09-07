Venezuela gov't, opposition pledge to address people's needs

However, President Nicolás Maduro continued to lash out over the weekend at Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader supported by the U.S. and other nations, for his attempt to wrest power in 2019.

“There is not going to be impunity here, neither in Mexico nor on Mars,” Maduro said Sunday. “There has to be justice, severe justice.”

Millions of Venezuelans live in poverty, facing high food prices and the world's worst inflation rate. The food assistance agency of the United Nations has estimated one of every three Venezuelans struggles to consume enough daily calories.

The country’s political, social and economic crises, entangled with plummeting oil production and prices, have continued to deepen during the pandemic.

The U.S. government eased a sanction in July so that people can eventually regain access to propane rather than cooking on coal or wood stoves. The decision was seen as a good-faith gesture to promote dialogue.