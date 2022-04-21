Venezuela seeks to take over ICC investigation into killings

The ICC is a court of last resort that investigates alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other grave offenses when nations are unable or unwilling to do so — a system known as complementarity.

When Khan announced the opening of his investigation, he also signed a memorandum of understanding with Caracas on the “promotion of cooperation and complementarity.” At the time, Venezuela said it believed it — and not the ICC —should investigate alleged abuses.

Khan said Venezuelan authorities had not provided any fresh reasoning to back up their request to take over the investigation.

Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, had indicated there was a reasonable basis to conclude that crimes against humanity had been committed in Venezuela, echoing earlier findings of the United Nations' own human rights council. But she left the decision to open any probe to her successor Khan, a British lawyer who took the reins of the ICC last year.

When Khan announced the opening of his investigation, rights groups hailed it as a significant step forward in the search for justice.

“This is a turning point,” Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director for Human Rights Watch, said at the time. “Not only does it provide hope to the many victims of Maduro’s government but it also is a reality check that Maduro himself could be held accountable for crimes committed by his security forces and others with total impunity."