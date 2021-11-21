Venezuela votes in regional election under international eye

It is the first time in 15 years that EU observers are in Venezuela. In previous elections, foreign observation was essentially carried out by multilateral and regional electoral organizations close to the Venezuelan executive.

Historically, voter turnout has been low for state and municipal elections. The abstention ceiling has hovered around 70%.

Regardless of turnout, Sunday’s elections could mark the emergence of new opposition leaders, consolidate alliances and draw the lines to be followed by Maduro’s adversaries, who arrive at these elections decimated by internal fractures, often rooted in their frustration at not being able to knock from power the heirs of the late President Hugo Chávez.

“What we are going to see is a fight for second place because second place will symbolically mean which opposition should be stopped more, that will have a weight,” said Félix Seijas, director of the statistical research firm Delphos. He added that the results will show who ultimately “is the second force” of the country, and which segment of the opposition represents it.”

Caption Election posters promoting opposition municipal council candidate Luisana Uzcategui deface posters of the ruling party's gubernatorial candidate Miranda Hector Rodriguez, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption Pedestrians walk past election posters on a street in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos