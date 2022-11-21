Venezuelan baseball league condemns violence after 2 brawls

Carlos Castro was leading off the 8th inning for the Tiburones of La Guaira in a Venezuelan Winter League game against the Caribes de Anzoategui when he hit his third home run of the night. He flipped his bat and stared at the opposing bench as he celebrated rounding the bases.

Cabrera, who played infield for seven Major League teams between 2007 and 2021, charged Castro and hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground and igniting a massive brawl.