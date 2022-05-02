Venezuelan immigrants bring flavors from home to new lands

Nelson Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, and sold school uniforms across the country. But as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago, sold off equipment and joined relatives in Mexico City.

Banda sells about 80 empanadas and 40 cachitos a day outside the Venezuelan Embassy. Clad in a windbreaker with the colors of his country’s flag, he also sells the non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table.

Most of Banda's customers are people like Marquez who must visit the embassy, but he also has regulars.

“They feel the warmth of Venezuela when they see these (foods),” Banda said. “Here, there is a large Venezuelan community, and well, among the community, everyone tries to survive; everyone sets up their own business in their own way and sells what they can.”

International migration agencies estimate Latin American and Caribbean countries have received over 80% of the Venezuelans who left their country in recent years. Colombia and Peru have received the most, but until recently, Mexico also was a popular option because it demanded no visa from Venezuelans and is close to the U.S., which many hoped to reach one day.

Mexico, however, began requiring visas of Venezuelans in January after imposing similar restrictions on Brazilians and Ecuadorians in response to large numbers of migrants headed to the U.S. border.

In December, U.S. officials stopped Venezuelans nearly 25,000 times on the border, more than double September’s count and up from only about 200 times the same period a year earlier.

“Every Venezuelan who leaves ... carries in his symbolic luggage his flavors and carries his meals and even carries survival strategies,” said Ocarina Castillo, a Venezuelan anthropologist who has studied the country’s gastronomy. She noted that for many Venezuelan migrants, "the first thing they look for to survive is the possibility of selling arepas, golfeados, empanadas, the possibility even of selling their regional cuisines.”

Recent immigrants face increasing competition for jobs in host countries, in part because of the pandemic. Many also arrive with fewer resources and are in immediate need of food, shelter and legal documentation, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Like many immigrants before them, Venezuelans are taking their food to across the world — from the streets of Chile to Japan and South Korea.

Arepas have also entered the world of fusion cuisine. A cookbook recently published by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees includes a recipe for Dominican-Venezuelan arepas stuffed with black beans, pork rinds and cheese. They were created by a Venezuelan man who resettled in 2016 in the Dominican Republic and became a chef.

“Gastronomy, when it travels, has two roles,” Castillo said. “On the one hand, it’s that wonderful thing that makes you feel good, that rings a bell and makes you cry, makes you feel enormously emotional and reunites you with your childhood. But on the other hand, it is also a bridge to the culture that is welcoming you.”

Raybeli Castellano graduated from the country’s music conservatory and is a professional violinist. But by 2016, as Venezuela came undone, she considered getting training to become a flight attendant or baker or bartender and taking those skills to another country.

After she finished baking lessons, she settled in Mexico City, where she first worked as a restaurant baker, soap opera extra, wedding violinist and eventually as an office assistant. Losing her office job during the pandemic pushed Castellano, 26, to start a business making cachitos, pan de jamon and other baked goods from home. She delivers them to customers who found her on social media or through word of mouth.

She sold 100 cachitos the first week.

Castellano now counts Mexicans, too, as her customers. “So my entrepreneurship was born out of necessity, (but) I also knew how to do it, and I said ‘well, I no longer want to return to an office.'"

Combined Shape Caption Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his savory pastries. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Combined Shape Caption Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his savory pastries. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Combined Shape Caption A Venezuelan who lives in Mexico buys empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, and 40 other pastries a day outside the Venezuelan embassy, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Combined Shape Caption A Venezuelan who lives in Mexico buys empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, and 40 other pastries a day outside the Venezuelan embassy, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Combined Shape Caption Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas and cachitos in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and other pastries a day, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Combined Shape Caption Venezuelan migrant Nelson Banda sells empanadas and cachitos in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda sells about 80 empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, and other pastries a day, as well as a non-alcoholic malt drink that is a staple at the Venezuelan breakfast table. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Combined Shape Caption Venezuelans living in Mexico buy empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, and sold school uniforms across the country, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his pastries outside the Venezuelan embassy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte Combined Shape Caption Venezuelans living in Mexico buy empanadas, a savory, crescent-like bread stuffed with ham, from Nelson Banda in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Banda used to own a clothing factory about 80 miles west of Caracas, and sold school uniforms across the country, but as soaring production costs due to inflation ate up any profits, he closed shop a year and a half ago and joined relatives in Mexico City where he sells his pastries outside the Venezuelan embassy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte