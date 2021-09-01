Venezuelan opposition to participate in regional elections

The group decided to participate in the upcoming elections after a “difficult internal deliberation,” motivated by the serious challenges facing the country and the “urgency to find permanent solutions,” according to a statement.

Millions of Venezuelans live in poverty amid low wages and high food prices resulting from the world’s worst inflation rate and irregular dollarization of the economy. The food assistance agency of the United Nations has estimated that one of every three Venezuelans is struggling to consume enough daily calories.

The country’s political, social and economic crises, attributed to plummeting oil prices and two decades of government mismanagement, have continued to deepen with the pandemic.

“We know that these elections will not be fair, conventional elections; the dictatorship has imposed serious obstacles that put the expression of change of the Venezuelan people at risk, however, we understand that it will be a useful field of struggle” toward future presidential and legislative elections, the group’s statement said.

Following the announcement, Maduro in televised remarks said that the “popular sovereignty has been re-imposed."

“A cycle of political stability has been opened that must be at least until 2030,” he said. "Every vote that is seen is a commitment to dialogue, to peace, to reconciliation.”

The decision to enter the elections was agreed by various parties, including Voluntad Popular of which Guaidó is a member. The boycott promoted by Guaidó of the 2020 legislative elections was not observed by some minority opposition organizations, which were already talking with the ruling party, or by some dissident politicians.

“I’m going to sit in my armchair, with the television on and my popcorn, to see Juan Guaidó voting on November 21st," Maduro said. "And there, I will applaud because we managed to include him in democracy again, include him in the constitution.”

Caption Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference from Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos