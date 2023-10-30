BreakingNews
JUST IN: BB gun taken from Kettering student during middle school class

Venezuela's high court has suspended the opposition's primary election process, including its result

Venezuela’s high court has suspended of the opposition’s entire primary election process, including its result

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By REGINA GARCIA CANO – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s high court on Monday suspended the opposition's entire primary election process, including its result, in the latest challenge by the government of Nicolás Maduro to its adversaries ahead of the 2024 presidential vote.

The court ruled the opposition's Oct. 22 contest may be in violation of the law. It was not immediately clear whether the suspension would effectively result in the nullification of the primary vote.

The Associated Press could not immediately seek clarification from the head of the National Primary Commission as he entered the attorney general’s office minutes after the ruling was issued. The commission is an independent body that formed to organize the opposition’s primary.

Maduro and allies have ridiculed and minimized the primary all year, but they escalated their attacks after the election exceeded participation expectations. More than 2.4 million Venezuelans in the country and abroad voted, including in areas once considered strongholds of the ruling party.

“All effects of the different phases of the electoral process conducted by the ‘National Primary Commission’ are suspended,” the ruling said.

The court ordered organizers to hand over all ballots, tally sheets and other documents, under the argument that the independent contest may be in violation of the law.

It also ratified the bans imposed by Maduro's government on three candidates, including winner Maria Corina Machado, on running for office.

Machado, a former lawmaker and longtime government foe, was officially declared the primary’s winner Thursday after earning more than 90% of the vote.

In Other News
1
Live updates | Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza...
2
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending...
3
Cyprus prepares for a potential migrant influx due to the ongoing...
4
Prosecutor takes aim at Sam Bankman-Fried's credibility at trial of FTX...
5
Canadian Solar to build $800 million solar panel factory in...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top