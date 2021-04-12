Venice architecture Biennale opens a year later on May 22

Protocols for visitors weren't specified, but Biennale president Roberto Cicutto said they would draw on the experience from the film and dance sections held last year.

The Venice Film Festival, the first major in-person cinema showcase during the pandemic last September, required participants to wear face masks during screenings and anyone arriving from outside Europe to take a COVID-19 test.

Travel between regions remains generally banned in Italy and rules for international tourist arrivals still haven't been established, amid expectations that tourism will revive for the summer season.

The Biennale for architecture is held every other year, in rotation with the contemporary art fair, which is slated for 2022.