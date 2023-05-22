Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already

Parents will be able to monitor up to five Venmo accounts for teenagers.

Banks have been creating children's bank account products for decades, but with the rise in e-commerce and financial technology companies, a basic checking account for a teenager no longer suffices.

Venmo acknowledged that opening the service to teenagers was done in response to frequent requests from users over the years, a nod to the fact that teenagers were likely using the service already. The mainstream accounts provide the teenagers more security and identity verification, and also give them access to the debit card.

Chase offers its Chase First Banking product which can be opened for children as young as six years old as well as a high school checking product. Both products come with a debit card and ways for parents to monitor spending on the account. The high school checking also gives access to Zelle, the bank's own peer-to-peer payment service, as well as credit monitoring services.