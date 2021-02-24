Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown

Bites by the spiders can cause problems ranging from minor skin irritation to tissue death, according to University of Michigan-Dearborn professor Anne Danielson-Francois, who identified an adult male spider that was caught in a glue trap at the library.

"You're really unlikely to be in any kind of danger unless you have to be in close contact," she told the Detroit Free Press. "But if you're the plumber crawling through a crawl space that has a lot of these spiders, then you could be bit, and that would be concerning. But just walking around the library stacks, it's a very, very low risk."