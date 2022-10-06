Venus Williams, Spike Lee set for Black Entrepreneurs Day

Black Entrepreneurs Day, founded and organized by "Shark Tank" panelist and FUBU chief executive Daymond John, will be held Oct. 27 at New York City's Apollo Theater and streamed live on Johnson's Facebook page and BlackEntrepreneursDay.com.

In a statement, John said his goal for the third annual gathering remains to “inspire, educate, learn from and celebrate those that are hustling, pushing forward, pursuing their dreams and, in many cases, thriving.”