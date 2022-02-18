Verdict due in child's murder trial that gripped France

The suspect is also accused of molesting two cousins, aged 4 and 6, months before the Maelys' death in August, 2017.

Lelandais, who turned 39 on the day of the verdict, has been described by psychiatric experts as psychopathic, narcissistic and a pathological liar.

In a statement before the court recessed to consider the verdict, Lelandais admitted all charges against him and offered an apology.

“I know the families will never accept my excuses, but I present them with the greatest sincerity,” he said, adding that he understood the “lengthy” period or introspection ahead of him which he said he has already started.

Lelandais' lawyer Alain Jakubowicz called his client's confession during the trial “a small ray of hope on the road to redemption,” and asked the court not to hand down a life sentence.

Lelandais was convicted last year in the murder of a hitch-hiking soldier after he left a gay discotheque, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The French public keenly followed Lelandais' trial and Maelys' face taken from a family photo her mother had clutched in court had become a staple on the nightly news.

It was Maely's disappearance that put investigators probing the soldier's disappearance on Lelandais trail.