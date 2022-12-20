Verlander: Mets move 'a leap of faith' that 'has paid off'

“In the background, Steve is we’re going to do what is necessary,” Verlander said.

Returning from Tommy John surgery in 2020, Verlander went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA this year in 28 starts for the Astros. He also got his first win in nine career World Series starts in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.

Verlander, who turns 40 in February, became the 11th player to win the Cy Young Award at least three times. He takes a spot in the Mets rotation vacated by Jacob deGrom, who left for a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas, and reunites with Max Scherzer, his teammate in Detroit from 2010-14.

Verlander is guaranteed $43,333,333 in each of the next two seasons, matching Scherzer's annual salary in a $130 million, three-year deal with the Mets through 2024.

New York has boosted its luxury tax payroll under owner Cohen to about $360 million next year, on track for a record tax of about $85 million.

