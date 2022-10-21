Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner

Earlier this month Grismore told The Associated Press that his actions were taken out of context and he did nothing wrong. He said the prisoner had spit at the deputies and kept standing and was ready to spit again, so Grismore used his foot to keep the man away.

“So knowing what I know, yes, I’ve looked at that, and I would have been like, yeah, that doesn’t look good,” Grismore had said.

“The bottom line was I was defending myself from being spit upon and defending another deputy from the potential of being spit upon,” Grismore told Northwest Access Television. “That’s the bottom line and I used the minimum amount of force necessary to affect creating some space and time between him and myself, and a maneuver using my foot to try to keep my face away from his face.”

Early voting is well underway in Vermont, with mail-in ballots already distributed.

Messier said Friday that the the charge was a good thing.

“You can’t be a bully, you’re a police officer," Messier said.

Lauer said Friday he had no comment.

The Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs has said that if Grismore wins and takes office the only mechanism to remove him would be impeachment by the Legislature.