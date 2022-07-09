Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 89

Vernon served as a member of Nashville's Metro City Council for 16 years and was a trustee for the Tennessee State University.

Oprah spent her early childhood at her father's hometown of Kosciusko, Mississippi, and in Milwaukee with her mother, Vernita Lee, who died in 2018. However, she also lived with her father in Nashville, between the ages of 7 and 9 and during her teens.

“If I hadn’t been sent to my father (when I was 14), I would have gone in another direction," Oprah told the Washington Post in 1986. "I could have made a good criminal. I would have used these same instincts differently.”