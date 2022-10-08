Verstappen takes the pole in Japan with season title in view

“It's a good start,” he added.

Even if he fails, Verstappen is likely to take the title in two weeks at the United States GP in Austin, Texas. He has a massive 104-point lead over Leclerc with five races to go, including Sunday's race.

He's also 106 points ahead of teammate Perez, the only other driver who has a mathematical chance to overtake him for the season title.

Verstappen has had a dominating season. He's already won 11 times, and if get two more he will match a season record for victories held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. They both won 13 in one season.

Saturday qualifying was run on a dry circuit. However, rain is predicted for Sunday in central Japan. Those were also the conditions in Friday practice.

Race stewards are looking at an incident in the third practice session involving Verstappen and Lando Norris of McClaren. Norris was forced to swerve to avoid hitting Verstappen.

The ruling could affect the starting grid, although no decision was immediately forthcoming.

Sunday's race result could be quickly overshadowed on Monday when the FIA — the governing body of Formula One — is expected to rule if any team violated spending-cap rules.

Unsourced reports say Red Bull is one of the teams under investigation.

The FIA could put financial sanctions on a team or, in theory, could also strip Verstappen of the title he won last season in the final race of the season. That seems unlikely and could be a public relations disaster.

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

