Vet calls for urgent medical care for elephants in Pakistan

Dr. Frank Goeritz, whose team was dispatched by a global animal welfare group to examine four elephants in total, reported that one the elephants needs a “complicated” surgery to remove damaged and infected tusks. A second elephant has dental problems and a medical issue with a foot, according to the vets dispatched by Four Paws.

Such “diseases are very painful and can lead to life-threatening situations in elephants," the vets said, according to a report prepared by Goeritz, who was sent to Pakistan with the help of Four Paws. The group said a Pakistani court in Karachi had asked for the animal welfare experts to assess the wellbeing of the four elephants in Karachi Zoo and Karachi Safari Park.