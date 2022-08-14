Veteran Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

In his latest venture, he helped launched the low-cost Akasa Air, which took its first flight last week. Jhunjhunwala was seen at the launch in a wheelchair, local media reported.

The airline said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of his death. “We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline,” it said in a statement.

Also called the “Big Bull” of the country's Bombay Stock Exchange, Jhunjhunwala was known for taking risks in the market and in his investments.

“Investor, bold risk-taker, masterly understanding of the stock market,” tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling him a “leader in his own right” who strongly believed in India’s strength and growth.

In an interview last week with news channel CNBC-TV18, Jhunjhunwala said despite the unfavorable economic conditions across the world, "the Indian market will grow, but at a slower pace."

He is survived by his wife and three children.

This story corrects the spelling of Warren Buffett's last name to Buffett, not Buffet.

People arrive to homage to veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala at his residence, in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Aug.14, 2022. Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India's own Warren Buffett, died Sunday in Mumbai city, Press Trust of India news agency reported. He was 62. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, center leaves after paying homage to veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala at his residence, in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Aug.14, 2022. Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India's own Warren Buffett, died Sunday in Mumbai city, Press Trust of India news agency reported. He was 62. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)