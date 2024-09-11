Veteran stars Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers' rotation later this week

“They could go five innings, 60 (pitches), somewhere in there,” Bochy said. “If innings are going real smooth, they could go back out.”

The 36-year-old DeGrom will be making his season debut after missing more than a year because of Tommy John surgery. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has weathered five straight injury-filled season.

DeGrom's last start for the Rangers was on April 28, 2023, his sixth after signing a $185 million, five-year contract as a free agent. that previous offseason. He had surgery six weeks later.

Scherzer — a three-time Cy Young winner — hasn't pitched in about six weeks because of a shoulder injury. He's also missed time after offseason back surgery and a thumb injury. The 40-year-old is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA in eight starts this season.

The Rangers will start prized prospect Kumar Rocker on Thursday. The 24-year-old, who will make his big-league debut, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

___

