Veterans Harrington, Kuchar share early lead at Texas Open

The 34-year-old Daffue is seeking his first PGA Tour victory. Diaz, playing on a sponsor's exemption, finished with a 14-foot birdie.

Harrington and Kuchar are both seeking their first win this decade. Kuchar won twice in 2019. Harrington, who won four times last year on the over-50 tour, hasn't won on the PGA Tour since the Honda Classic in 2015. The three-time major champion's most recent European tour victory was the Portugal Masters in 2016.

This month, Harrington was announced as an inductee in the 2024 class to the World Golf Hall of Fame. The last time he was in the top three after his first round was at PGA National eight years ago, when he went on to win. That was also the last time he played in the Masters, and a win in San Antonio would earn an invitation to Augusta National.

Harrington started on the back nine and ran off three straight birdies around the turn and two more on the fourth and fifth holes before closing with four straight pars.

Kuchar opened with a bogey on No. 10, then sat for more than two hours before the fog lifted. He finished his first nine with four straight birdies, then converted 3-footers for birdie on Nos. 5 and 8.

