Vicente Fernandez remains hospitalized after fall at ranch

While the 81-year-old king of ranchera music is on a ventilator, his brain function is intact, according to his doctors. They expect his mobility to improve and say he’s only minimally sedated.

The singer of such hits including “Volver, volver” and “Por tu maldito amor,” suffered a fall at his ranch in Los Tres Potrillos, outside of Guadalajara. The fall caused spinal cord trauma, according to reports.