Victor Glemaud puts fashion on roller skates at Fashion Week

“We have strived, and we love this industry,” Glemaud said of his fellow Black designers. “And, you know, our businesses for the majority are independently owned and self-financed. Fashion week means a lot. So, the more the merrier.”

During the pandemic, the designer founded “IN THE BLK,” a nonprofit collective to support Black creators in the fashion industry.

“It’s about bringing collective creative entrepreneurs together, not just fashion designers,” he said.

Glemaud’s show brought out a handful of TikTok celebrities, among them fashion influencer Brittany Xavier.

“I love that his collection is so inspired by summer and being together,” she said. “The kind of energy that we’ve been missing for the past two years.”

While Glemaud relied on a minimalist color palette and one animal print, that didn’t stop the youthfulness of his designs from shining through with his playful cut-outs. They elevated his dresses with a subtle sensuality and gave a stylish update to swimsuits.

The capes emblazoned with the letter “V" and form-fitting leopard prints would have been considered showstoppers of the night, had it not been for one moment that stood out from the rest: As the show wrapped, Glemaud’s mother, Julie, began to tear up with pride.

“The vibration, the love, the joy, she said. “It is always fun with Victor.”

