Video and 911 calls played by police detail chaos from deadly shooting in New Mexico

At one point in the brief video, it appears a man with a gun is seen brandishing a weapon as shots are heard. The man recording the cellphone video is heard saying, “Oh my god, I just witnessed a murder!” before the video ends. The police chief credited the man for putting his phone away and helping the wounded.

Authorities said Friday night's shooting at Young Park started after an altercation broke out between two groups at a gathering that had drawn about 200 people. In court documents, prosecutors described it as one of the most horrific incidents to occur in Las Cruces, which is about 40 miles (70 kilometers) from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Story called it a massive and chaotic scene. He showed police body camera footage that showed officers running to the scene and helping to stop the bleeding of one victim while another told a crying woman to breathe and that everything would be OK.

Four people are facing murder charges, including three teenagers. Court records include the accounts of multiple people who identified two of the suspected shooters by name. Police officers say they also witnessed the same two suspects allegedly dumping firearms at an apartment complex after Friday’s shooting.

Story said Tuesday that he believes all firearms used in the shooting have been recovered and that three of the handguns believed to have been used were reported stolen.

Some of the wounded were bystanders who were not involved in the dispute between the two groups who opened fire during a dispute over “personal issues in the past,” the chief said. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more people could be charged in connection with the shooting.

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez, also speaking at the news conference, said hearts are heavy with sorrow in his community for those family and friends affected by the tragic event.

“Let me be clear this incident will not be tolerated in our community. We stand united against violence in all of its forms,” Enriquez said, adding that authorities will work to ensure those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.

Those facing first-degree murder charges are Tomas Rivas, 20, and three teenage males, including two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old. The Associated Press typically does not name suspects younger than 18.

Investigators have collected evidence that includes the accounts of multiple witnesses who identified two of the shooters by name. They also said those two suspects allegedly dumped firearms at an apartment complex after the shooting. Officers had followed Rivas and one of the teenagers there and took them into custody after watching the teen toss a bag into a dumpster, they said.

The dozens of shell casings found at the park matched the caliber of the firearms that were found at the apartment complex, according to court documents.

Rivas, who is charged with three counts of open murder, made a brief court appearance Monday. The teens were scheduled to make their first appearances in children's court Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking to keep Rivas in custody as he awaits trial. The district attorney's office said it is seeking to prosecute the teens as adults.

At the time of the shooting, Rivas was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a pending case in El Paso County, Texas, according to prosecutors. They said Rivas is facing charges there of evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

Rivas’ public defender has not returned messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. The state public defender’s office also is representing the teenagers but declined to comment on the allegations against them.

Andrew Madrid, 16, and Jason Gomez, 18, died at the scene. Dominick Estrada, 19, died later at a hospital. The wounded ranged in age from 16 to 36 and were treated at the park or taken to hospitals.