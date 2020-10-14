Video suggests slain protester was upset about being filmed

KUSA-TV posted the video on its website but did not identify the producer.

Photos from The Denver Post show that Dolloff, standing in front of the producer, apparently tried to push Keltner back when Keltner slapped him in the head. The photos then show Keltner firing pepper spray at Dolloff as Dolloff is about to fire a handgun at Keltner.

Dolloff has been jailed for investigation of first-degree murder. Prosecutors have until the end of Monday to file charges against him.

KUSA-TV has said it has hired private security guards for months to accompany its journalists at protests and that Dolloff was hired through the Pinkerton security company. On Tuesday, the station said it had asked that guards not be armed, and that none of its crew on Saturday knew Dolloff was armed.

A lawyer who said he represented Dolloff's family, Doug Richards, has said that Dolloff opened fire because he saw Keltner reach into his pocket and that he feared for his safety. The Post photos do not appear to show that.

Police said right after the shooting that two guns were found at the scene. But the court document they released with more details explaining why Dolloff was arrested did not address a second gun.

Pinkerton has said Dolloff was a contracted agent, not an employee, and that it was cooperating with the investigation.

Denver officials have said Dolloff did not have a license to work as a security guard in the city. Companies that employ unlicensed guards can have their company licenses suspended or revoked or subject to fines. The city attorney's office said Dolloff, Pinkerton and KUSA-TV could also face civil or criminal action.

Another Denver television station, KMGH-TV, reported that it has hired security through Pinkerton in the past and that Dolloff provided security during a U.S. Senate debate it hosted Friday. It said it had requested that guards be unarmed, and no guns were visible at the event.

Dolloff had a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Colorado issued by his local sheriff’s office, but it was suspended Monday because of the allegations he faces, Elbert County Sheriff Tim Norton said.

A man sprays mace, left, as another man fatally fires a gun, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. The man on the left side of the photo was supporting the "Patriot Rally" and sprayed mace at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, then shot and killed the protester at left.

A man turns after fatally shooting another man during dueling protests, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver.

A man is taken into custody after fatally shooting another man, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. At the time two rallies, one right-wing and one left-wing, were taking place near one another.

This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, a 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests. Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA TV, was being held for investigation of first degree murder in connection with Saturday afternoon's shooting, Denver police said in a social media post.