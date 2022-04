Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction

In one newly released video, a sheriff's deputy arrives on the “Rust” movie set as medics attempt attend to Hutchins inside a small wooden church where she was shot during a rehearsal in preparation for filming.

“Halyna, deep breath. There you go, good girl,” says a medic, urging Hutchins to take in air through an oxygen mask.

Outside, a medical evacuation helicopter lands in the desert. A law enforcement officer keeps watch over Baldwin, still in 19th century costume, as the actor bums cigarettes from other members of the film cast.

The evidence trove was made public in response to media requests for public records and as an effort toward transparency in the investigation. Mendoza, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year, with a competitive June primary.

Newly published documents show authorities have scraped cellphone accounts for text messages, images and audio files linked the cast, crew and munitions suppliers for “Rust." Text messages recount two firearms misfires on the set prior to the deadly shooting, though none involved live ammunition.

Other videos show investigators as they debrief Baldwin within hours of the fatal shooting, talking with him inside a compact office — and rehearsal clips that show Baldwin in costume as he practices a quick-draw maneuver with a gun.

An attorney for Baldwin says the newly released files corroborate that the actor and Rust co-producer was careful with guns on the set.

“Mr. Baldwin welcomes this investigation," said attorney Luke Nikas in a statement. “The information that has been revealed by the authorities demonstrates, once again, that Mr. Baldwin acted responsibly.”

At the film rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding Souza.

Under questioning by two investigators, Baldwin pieces together what happened as the gun went off, unaware initially that Hutchins would die and shocked to learn that he had been holding a gun loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin said the gun should have been empty for a rehearsal with no filming.

“I take the gun out slowly. I turn, I cock the pistol,” Baldwin says. “Bang, it goes off. She (Hutchins) hits the ground."

Baldwin repeatedly says there were no prior problems of any kind with firearms on the set of “Rust."

Those statements conflict with more recent findings by state occupational safety regulators, who last week issued the maximum possible fine of nearly $137,000 against the “Rust” film production company.

New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau delivered a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set prior to the fatal shooting.

The bureau also documented gun safety complaints from crew members that went unheeded and said weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training. Rust Movie Productions has indicated it will dispute the findings and sanction.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was on set pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction when it went off without his pulling the trigger.

At least five lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, including a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ family against Baldwin and the movie’s other producers. The lawsuit on behalf of widower Matt Hutchins and his 9-year-old son alleges a “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints on the set.

Combined Shape Caption In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin, left, smokes a cigarette while waiting to speak with investigators following a fatal shooting last year on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Law enforcement officials have released a trove of video and photographic evidence in the investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. Data files released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, included videos of investigators debriefing Baldwin on the day of the shooting inside a compact office. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting last year on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. Data files released on Monday, April 25, 2022, included videos of investigators debriefing Baldwin on the day of the shooting inside a compact office. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting last year on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. Data files released on Monday, April 25, 2022, included videos of investigators debriefing Baldwin on the day of the shooting inside a compact office. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited