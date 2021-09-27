'View' hosts say they had false positive COVID tests

“I was flabbergasted,” Navarro said.

After the two were taken off the air, the show had to kill time, with Behar and Haines engaging in a question-and-answer session with audience members until the remote interview with Harris was set up.

“That led to some really awkward television that I'd like to have back if I could,” said “The View” executive producer Brian Teta, who apologized on the air to Hostin and Navarro on Monday.

Hostin said she is fully vaccinated, so she was convinced she would likely be fine even if the test were positive.

Navarro also lashed back at Donald Trump Jr. for a Friday tweet in which the former president's son wrote, “Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity.”

“If you wanted to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October,” Navarro said, in reference to President Donald Trump's bout with the disease.