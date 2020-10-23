Viewership for 2nd Trump-Biden debate drops to 63 million

Trump and Biden's first matchup last month was seen by 73.1 million people. The second debate was canceled after Trump’s coronavirus infection and replaced by dueling town halls on ABC and NBC — the viewership for both the presidential candidates together was 27.6 million.

The Biden town hall reached 14.1 million people, while Trump had 13.5 million.

On Thursday, the candidates debated mostly over health care, energy policy and how Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. Both candidates also had an exchange words over the business endeavors of Biden's son.

In 2016, the first debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton garnered 84 million viewers, which is the most-watched debate ever. But their final debate had slightly less than 71.6 million, which was a higher number than their second matchup.